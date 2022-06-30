"Tough love" - Austin Gunn breaks silence after his father Billy Gunn reprimanded him live on AEW Blood and Guts

After the shocking events of this week's special edition of AEW Dynamite, Austin Gunn took to Twitter to express his thoughts about the situation with his father, Billy Gunn.

The latest episode of Dynamite was a Blood and Guts special, featuring several intense matches. The Acclaimed member Max Caster also teamed up with Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn to face Danhausen and FTR in a trios tag team match.

At the end of the bout, Anthony Bowens interfered and accidentally hit Austin instead of Danhausen with his crutch. This resulted in a loss for the former. As Billy tried to console his son's team, Austin angrily shoved Bowens away.

In a shocking turn of events, the WWE Hall of Famer seemingly sided with The Acclaimed against his stable as he shoved back Austin even harder in retaliation. Taking to Twitter after the show, the 27-year-old stated that everything was okay and that the incident was just an instance of "tough love."

"tough love.. it’s how I’ve always learned the best we’re fine I’m going to bed."

Although Austin Gunn claimed that everything is okay, fans can't help but think there is a rift in the Gunn Club that may grow bigger in the future. Only time will tell if this incident will mark the start of a feud between the two teams.

AEW fans were divided in their opinion of the shocking event

Given how unexpected it was for Billy Gunn to seemingly turn on his sons, Twitter fans are understandably surprised by the incident.

Several responses to Austin's tweet sarcastically made fun of him.

Some fans seem to believe that the feud in the family would be an interesting storyline to watch.

Meanwhile, others think this is the wrong time to break up The Gunn Club.

BreannaNDustin @whodatsaints86 @theaustingunn You guys are the best damn group in AEW.. I really hope this isn’t the end of you guys.. that be really dumb by Tony to let that happen.. @theaustingunn You guys are the best damn group in AEW.. I really hope this isn’t the end of you guys.. that be really dumb by Tony to let that happen..

As of now, it is unclear what the future holds for the multi-generational AEW team. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens in the coming weeks.

