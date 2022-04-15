Austin Gunn fires shots at AEW for recent tweet

Austin Gunn recently took a shot at AEW on Twitter for not including the Gunn Club's upcoming fight against the Blackpool Combat club on Rampage.

The Blackpool Combat Club recently announced that they would be facing off against the Gunn club in this week's Rampage.

Speaking dismissively about their future opponents, Jon Moxley stated that the members of the Gunn Club were "a bunch of goofs," which is what they needed less of in the company.

After their match was scheduled for Rampage, AEW posted a preview on Twitter. Noticeably, the Gun Club was missing from the short video. Taking notice, Austin Gunn accused the company of not putting them in the graphics.

"AEW really goes out of their way at this point to NOT put us on the graphics. if you have trouble finding us tomorrow, we’ll be the ones in the ring stealing the show #AEWRampage" Austin Gunn said.

You can check out the tweet here.

AEW star Austin Gunn recently praised his faction on social media

The Gunn Club has had considerable success in All Elite Wrestling so far. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the faction has a rare combination of two consecutive generations wrestling together.

Bringing that into focus, Austin Gunn took to Twitter to remind fans of why they are the "best father-son faction."

"the #GunnClub is the best father-sons faction going on in the wrestling business right now. our work, our record, our personality, our TV performances, our backstage work, our everything. you’ll thank us one day." Austin Gunn said.

The Gunn Club had only one defeat when they went up against the current tag team champions, Jurassic Express. While fans might not appreciate Austin praising his own team, their almost unblemished record is impressive.

Under the guidance of wrestling veteran Billy Gunn, the stable could achieve great things in Tony Khan's Promotion. While the stable mainly wrestles on the YouTube-exclusive show Dark, fans are expecting to see them regularly on weekly TV soon.

Do you think the Gunn Club will be able to defeat the Blackpool Combat Club? Sound off in the comments!

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Angana Roy