"Expected nothing less" - Former WWE Superstar B-Fab reveals her honest opinion on Swerve Strickland joining AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar B-Fab gave her honest opinion on Swerve Strickland's AEW debut. The real-life Briana Brandy said she's proud of Strickland and noted he's the most experienced out of everyone in Hit Row.

Strickland made his first AEW appearance at Revolution 2022 when he was revealed as the company's newest signing. The former WWE star went on to face and beat Tony Nese in his in-ring debut on AEW Rampage.

During her conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, B-Fab said Strickland would do wonderful things in AEW and fit in perfectly. She also seems quite excited for his run in the promotion and expects nothing less from him:

"About Swerve's debut, I'm very proud of that man. I mean, out of all of us in the group, Swerve has wrestled the longest. So for him to go on and be in AEW, I'm so proud of him. He's going to do wonderful things over there, I know. He's going to fit in perfect, he has a lot of friends over there already. So, I'm super excited for him to be in AEW. His debut was amazing. I expected nothing less of this man." [from 6:01 to 7:36]

Swerve Strickland was a part of Hit Row in WWE alongside B-Fab

During their time in WWE, Swerve Strickland was a part of Hit Row alongside B-Fab. The two were accompanied by Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla.

Hit Row started on WWE NXT, and initially, the group helped Strickland win the NXT North American Championship. The North American title was the only belt Strickland captured while in WWE.

The faction was eventually called up to WWE SmackDown before being let-go in 2021. B-Fab was the first member of Hit Row to be released by WWE. Adonis, Dolla & Strickland followed her a few days apart.

