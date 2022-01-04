"Never say never" - Former WWE star talks potential tag team reunion in Tony Khan's AEW

Former WWE Superstar Briana Brandy, formerly known as B-Fab, has commented on the possibility of reuniting with former stablemates "Hit Row" in AEW.

B-Fab was released from WWE in the late stages of 2021 along with the rest of the "Hit Row" stable. The stable made a name for themselves in NXT and were called up to the main roster during the 2021 Draft. However, all four members of "Hit Row" were let go from the company due to budget cuts.

During a virtual signing for "K&W Wrestlefest", B-Fab was asaboutd on the possibility of joining up with her former teammates in AEW. Here is what she had to say:

“We’ll see what happens, never say never. Honestly, I would just love to have us all together, anywhere, doing anything. When you see our group, it speaks volumes without saying anything. I wish we would have gotten to show everyone what we were going to do fully. I know we would have been a global act, for sure," says B-Fab. (H/T WrestleTalk)

B-Fab and the rest of "Hit Row" have not been seen since their releases due to the non-compete clauses in their WWE contracts. However, the young talents are excited and ready for what the future holds for them.

AEW has a lot of great opponents for Hit Row

AEW has excelled at shining a spotlight on the tag-team division since their inception in 2019. Many of AEW's greatest matches have come in the form of tag team contests.

Teams like The Young Bucks, The Lucha Brothers and FTR have stolen the show at multiple high profile events for the company. Adding "Hit Row" to the mix would be another feather in the AEW cap.

AEW has also developed a strong trios division over the past year. A trios championship has yet to be introduced but that would surely be something that "Hit Row" could sink their teeth into.

Due to the non-compete clauses in their contracts, the members of "Hit Row" won't be available to compete for AEW until February 2022 at the earliest. But it's a new venture that could give the promising stable the spotlight they deserve.

