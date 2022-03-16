"I would love to wrestle her" - Former WWE star wants a match against AEW's Jade Cargill (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Briana Brandy, formerly known as B-Fab, appeared on the recent edition of UnSKripted and spoke about various topics, including whether she ever plans to go one-on-one with AEW's Jade Cargill.

Briana Brandy was part of the stable Hit-Row in NXT under the ring name B-Fab alongside Ashante Adonis, Top Dolla, and recent AEW signing Shane Strickland. The stable was drafted to the SmackDown brand in 2021 but Hit Row quickly came to an end once B-Fab was released in November of the same year. The rest of the stable was let go soon after.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Brandy was asked about Jade Cargill and if she ever plans to face her. Brandy said that not only would she like to face her, but she would also love to form a team with her.

Here's what Briana Brandy had to say:

"I would love to wrestle her. I think it would be an amazing match and also would love to team up with her. I think me and her will be an amazing duo together. We could definitely do some amazing things together." [13:27 - 13:37]

Jade Cargill went 29-0 at AEW Revolution

Jade Cargill continued her domination in AEW as she extended her undefeated stream to 29 wins when she defeated Tay Conti at Revolution to retain her TBS Championship.

Cargill beat Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho on her run to become the inaugural TBS Champion. Since then, she has defended the title against the likes of AQA, Anna Jay, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, The Bunny and Tay Conti.

As one of the company's most dominant champions and stars who keeps putting away any and every challenger that is put in front of her, one has to wonder: who will be the one to finally dethrone the TBS Champion?

