  • “B**, I’m Never Going to Lose” - Mercedes Mone Sends an Angry Message Ahead of AEW Return



By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 06, 2025 09:57 GMT

Mercedes Mone is an eight-belt holder in wrestling (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)

Since debuting in 2024, Mercedes Mone has been experiencing one of the most phenomenal runs in AEW. She is currently an eight-belt title holder and a top attraction in her own right. At the same time, Mone refuses to be put down by detractors and sent out an angry message days before her return to All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Mercedes Mone addressed the heat she has been receiving for never dropping a belt. The CEO lashed out at those fans and claimed that she was never going to lose any of her championships.

"These marks are like sniff sniff ‘Nooo, why do you have so many titles? You’re ruining wrestling, waaah, you’re too good, stop it. Please lose, please!’ B****, I’m never going to lose.”- H/T EWrestling News
Furthermore, Mone gloated about her status as the greatest TBS Champion, a title she has held for over a year. Moreover, she made it clear that she will not lose the title at the upcoming Forbidden Door event, where she will defend the title in a four-way match.

“I’m the greatest, and I’m the greatest TBS Champion of all time. So at Forbidden Door, I’m not going to lose, and I’m not going to let anyone pin each other.”- H/T EWrestling News
Mercedes Mone is returning to AEW Dynamite after weeks

Mercedes Mone went on a hiatus from AEW following her crushing defeat at the hands of 'Timeless' Toni Storm at All In Texas. That night, Mone failed to capture the AEW Women's World Championship, and the loss marked the end of her undefeated winning streak.

The CEO has been announced to make her return to Dynamite this week. At the same show, a four-way TBS title qualifier will take place to determine the competitor from AEW to compete in the aforementioned four-way match at Forbidden Door, taking place in London on Sunday, August 24. The other competitors will qualify from STARDOM and CMLL.

With the former Legit Boss returning to her homefield, it remains to be seen what her next title showdown will look like at Forbidden Door.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

