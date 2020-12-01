Backstage AEW news on Moxley vs. Omega; will Moxley work WrestleKingdom?

This Wednesday night, AEW will have the biggest match in the history of Dynamite. World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega.

It's a contest that many people are already predicting to be a Match of the Year candidate. However, will the result change things when it comes to Moxley being able to work WrestleKingdom 15 and defend the IWGP United States Championship?

Well, according to Dave Meltzer on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Moxley is yet to be officially booked for WrestleKingdom. So, an appearance from the current AEW World Champion is up in the air.

WAR IS HERE

Watch @JonMoxley defend his AEW World Championship against the number one contender @KennyOmegamanX LIVE on Wednesday, Dec 2nd.



Tickets are still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/PtG0O4dnzP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 30, 2020

Does Moxley's AEW World title defense affect WrestleKingdom 15?

Many fans have been assuming that Moxley will be dropping the AEW World Championship against Omega to work the biggest NJPW show of the year, but Meltzer says that isn't the case.

According to Meltzer, whether or not Moxley has the AEW World Championship has no bearing on him being able to work the event. It ultimately comes down to whether or not AEW owner Tony Khan can strike a deal with the management from NJPW to make everything work.

For all we know, the deal could already be done in secret and will be made official later this week. Online speculation mounting that KENTA, the current No. 1 contender for the IWGP United States Championship, was the one who attacked Moxley on Dynamite two weeks ago.

That is in no way confirmed, but it would confirm a working relationship between the two companies and give credence to Khan's statement on Twitter several weeks ago about a shift of power in the world of professional wrestling.

Watch Omega vs. Moxley for the #AEW World Championship LIVE at Daily's Place.



Tickets for the Wednesday, Dec 2nd episode of #AEWDynamite are on-sale NOW and start at $20.

Visit https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq for full event details & safety guidelines. pic.twitter.com/hDmXuRMivl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 30, 2020

Do you think Moxley will drop the title to Omega this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite? Will he defend his United States Championship at WrestleKingdom 15? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.