Backstage news on Sting's AEW debut

Earlier tonight, AEW shocked the wrestling world. "The Icon" Sting appeared during Dynamite's 'Winter is Coming" special tonight to save Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, and Arn Anderson from a brutal beatdown by Team Taz.

Social media has been buzzing non-stop by the announcement that Sting has now signed a full-time multi-year contract with AEW. Sting isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The best part about all of this is that AEW was able to keep it a secret, even from a majority of the AEW roster.

Backstage news on Sting appearing on AEW Dynamite tonight

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the AEW talent that he has heard from since Sting's debut had no idea that he was coming to the company. So, not only were fans surprised, but the majority of the roster were surprised as well.

Sapp went on to say that Sting wasn't seen around the venue this afternoon and the general feeling among the talent is one of "shock and excitement." Between the return of PAC and the debut of Sting, Tony Khan's tweets from a few weeks back are absolutely starting to make sense.

