"They talked to me a few days before my contract expired"- Backstage details on Adam Cole's WWE contract expiring early

Adam Cole recently revealed that he initially thought his WWE contract would be up in December this year.

While speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Cole discussed numerous topics, and he reflected on how he found out his deal was expiring. The AEW star stated he was surprised to learn that his contract expired in June because he and another wrestler signed an extension, and the latter star's contract was set to run through December.

The former NXT Champion thought his contract would be up at the same time until WWE's higher-ups approached him four days before his contract expired. The Panama City Playboy further stated that it was easy for him to sign a short-term extension because he wanted to finish up his feud with Kyle O'Reilly:

"Me and another guy, who I won't name just in case, but we signed extensions virtually at the same time, and his was up in December, and so I thought mine was as well," said Cole. "But it was a totally different case where it was another contract, or it ended earlier, like I don't understand how that works, but I was surprised, very surprised."

"So they talked to me a few days prior to my contract expired, like literally, it was like four days until my deal was up," Cole continued. "And they asked me if I'd be interested in signing an extension, which to me was a no-brainer because I was in the middle of a feud with Kyle O'Reilly, one of my best friends. So I'm like, cool yeah. At the very least, I'll do this and finish that, you know, with him."

After he finished his storyline with Kyle O'Reilly, Cole made the jump to AEW. The former NXT Champion debuted at the end of All Out pay-per-view in an unforgettable moment.

What's next for Adam Cole in AEW?

Adam Cole is currently engaged in a rivalry with Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. The Panama City Playboy recently reunited with The Young Bucks in order to wage war with anyone who stands in their way.

The trio went on to defeat Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus on the Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage. Adam Cole will now face Jungle Boy this Wednesday in his second singles match since his debut.

