Spoiler: WWE legend that could be the 'hall of fame worthy' surprise at AEW Revolution

WWE legend The Big Show, now known as Paul Wight, made a huge announcement during his AEW debut. He revealed that AEW has signed a "hall of fame worthy" talent to their roster who will be making his debut at Revolution on Sunday night. Some rumors floating around are suggesting that this talent could be none other than fellow WWE legend Christian.

There has been major speculation surrounding Wight's announcement, with many wondering who the signing could be. Many names that match the description of WWE legend have been rumored to be going to AEW since the announcement was made, including the likes of Batista, Rob Van Dam, and Kurt Angle.

However, Fightful Select has reported that WWE legend Christian is the name that keeps popping up. Despite Wrestling Inc reporting that Christian is signed to a WWE contract, Fightful has been unable to confirm this as a fact independently.

Fightful has also been told by several sources that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has not been seen backstage at recent WWE events. Additionally, it has been noted that there are no creative plans in place for Christian at WWE right now.

It was also noted that AEW's Chief Legal Officer had followed and then subsequently unfollowed Christian on Instagram. One AEW superstar even told Fightful that the signing of a WWE legend like Christian would be "shocking" in a good way.

Many believe that Christian could be in the cards for a match at WrestleMania 37 following his emotional return to WWE during the 2021 edition of the Royal Rumble.

Christian isn't the only WWE legend looking to make a return to the ring

Christian isn't the only WWE legend that many are expecting to see return to in-ring action sometime soon. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently confirmed that he plans on wrestling sometime in the next six months. The "World's Strongest Man" revealed his plans during a recent Busted Open Radio broadcast.

"I plan on having a match in the next 6 months."@TheMarkHenry tells @davidlagreca1 who he wants to face and why he's planning a World's Strongest Comeback. pic.twitter.com/ScY5dfqJRW — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) February 27, 2021

Mark Henry would be a major signing for AEW. The big man could even re-ignite a feud with Paul Wight in an AEW ring. That being said, it seems more likely that he will return to WWE.

Who do you think AEW's "hall of fame worthy" signing is? Will it be Christian or some other legendary professional wrestler? Let us know down below.