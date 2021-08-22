Backstage details on how CM Punk's AEW Rampage debut was planned

Tony Khan has revealed some notable backstage details regarding CM Punk's debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. During the post-show media scrum, Khan explained how Punk's instincts were really good about his debut and how the company wanted to have a big surprise moment through it.

Khan mentioned AEW's goal was to create an international, worldwide buzz through CM Punk's debut and that people certainly cared about the return of The Second City Saint to professional wrestling. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

“I think his instincts were really, really good about it. We wanted to have a big surprise moment, and I think my instincts were that we wanted to sell out the building (laughs). We wanted to also have everybody know what was coming. We kind of sat together and it came together perfectly. It was exactly what both of us wanted which was the surprise, but everybody knew what was coming. We created an international, world wide buzz. The buzz just around the city of Chicago today was palpable. You could feel it everywhere, everywhere wrestling’s watched. You could feel people cared about this,” revealed Khan.

He also explained that AEW's primary goal was also to sell out the United Center in Chicago, as he wanted the fans to know what was in store. He then went on to reveal how he and CM Punk came together and planned the entire angle perfectly, and eventually, it did pay off the way they wanted it to.

CM Punk made his return to professional wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

At AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk made his highly awaited return to pro wrestling for the first time in seven years. Punk cut a passionate promo in front of a red-hot Chicago crowd as his hometown audience welcomed him back with a thunderous reception.

CM Punk even laid out the challenge to Darby Allin, whilst also taking a sly dig at his former employers. The former WWE Champion will face the rising star at the upcoming All Out event on September 5th in Chicago, Illinois.

As for Punk's Dynamite debut, he will be appearing on the upcoming edition of the show on Wednesday, next week.

