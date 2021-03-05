Backstage information on Sting's powerbomb spot on AEW Dynamite (Exclusive)

Sting is all set to make his in-ring return at the AEW Revolution 2021 PPV this Sunday. The Icon already dispelled some fears about his physical condition after taking a nasty powerbomb from Brian Cage on Dynamite last month.

Sources within AEW exclusively informed SK Wrestling that the powerbomb spot was not practiced. The move was not rehearsed in advance, and Sting did indeed take the bump for the first time during the AEW Dynamite episode.

Sting's last in-ring run and forced retirement

The news of Sting's AEW signing was met with a lot of positivity as the former WCW Champion was at the forefront of TNT's wrestling boom in the 90s. Sting's arrival at AEW was followed by the promotion's clear intent to have the legend compete in the ring.

Sting's last professional wrestling match happened in the WWE at the Night of Champions PPV in 2015, where he faced Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Sting injured his neck due to the Bucke Bomb, and the bump's unfortunate after-effects forced him into retirement.

Sting hung up his wrestling boots at his WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2016, and the veteran was never expected to ever compete again inside a squared circle.

Will Sting experience a triumphant return at AEW Revolution?

You can tell AEW is being careful when in their 'beatdown' of Sting, he only takes one powerbomb.



Hope he's fine. #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/F3CoqSWqPf — 𝘈𝘯𝘪𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘯 (@PWOrator) February 18, 2021

Sting's WWE contract reportedly expired in May 2020, and speculation of a potential move to AEW began to gather steam as we approached the end of the year.

Sting made his AEW debut in December 2020 and has since been involved in a storyline with Team Taz. The WWE Hall of Famer has joined forces with Darby Allin - who is considered the modern-day version of Sting - in a heated rivalry with Taz's collective.

The 61-year-old legend revealed during the latest episode of Dynamite that Brian Cage's powerbomb has given him all the more motivation heading into his first match in almost five years.

Sting and Darby Allin will face Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a Street Fight at Revolution, and it is reportedly going to be a cinematic match, according to Dave Meltzer. Even though Sting has taken bumps and been physical in the ring, AEW wants to play it safe with its cinematic approach.

