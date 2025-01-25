Backstage name takes a shot at AEW star who Tony Khan is 'super high' on: "When is this kid going to improve?"

A backstage AEW name took a shot at Tony Khan for not giving a proper chance to a rising star. This will validate some of the claims made by the fans.

Tony Khan has been very active when it comes to his wrestling stars, and he often goes above and beyond to protect them. However, many fans and critics believe that his booking is short-sighted and that he doesn't seem to care too much about the future.

That was confirmed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He revealed how an anonymous backstage name in AEW told him about one particular star from the company that Tony is high on. But he pointed out how he has not wrestled many matches despite being in the company for around four years.

“He’s been around four years and is no different than he was in his first match. Tony is super high on him, but when is this kid going to improve? More importantly, how is he going to improve averaging sub-20 matches per year? Most of which are throwaways against non-veterans,” he said.

AEW source thinks it may be too late for the star until Tony Khan gives him a chance

Dave Meltzer shed more light on what the anonymous source told about that particular young star and said that it might be too late by the time Tony Khan gives him a chance.

He also compared him to WWE star Kofi Kingston and the kind of reactions he gets from fans.

“Maybe he does somehow slowly improve in another four years, then he’s been around eight years in the same spot. He’ll get the Kofi Kingston reactions. Crowd will like him but not take him seriously as a threat, even when he does fluke into the title,” he said.

While it is not yet known who the star or the anonymous source is, it is interesting to know how Tony Khan is running the show in AEW.

