Backstage news on who came up with the idea for AEW star Cody Rhodes to lose clean at Homecoming edition - Reports

If the latest reports surfacing are any hint, then AEW President Tony Khan is the mastermind behind producing the entire storyline between Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Tony Khan pitched the whole storyline, starting with Malakai Black attacking Arn Anderson during his debut in Miami and sqaushing Cody Rhodes in Jacksonville. As noted, the entire program also served as an appropriate way to write Cody Rhodes off television, given his prior commitment to an extreme competition series, "The Go-Big Show." On an interesting note, Malakai Black produced some of his own vignettes during the build-up" revealed Dave Meltzer.

The conclusion of the first chapter between Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes ended on a massive cliffhanger. Following losing the bout, The American Nightmare seemingly teased his retirement.

He delivered a passionate promo, which people later realized was his retirement speech.

As soon as he was about to call it quits, Malakai Black ambushed him from behind, leaving him in unimaginable pain to close out the show.

AEW's Cody Rhodes may be taking some time off due to outside projects, but his feud with the former WWE superstar is far from over. He will be gunning after the sadistic Malakai Black upon his comeback.

What's next for Malakai Black in AEW?

House of Black!

After picking up a monumental victory over Cody Rhodes in his debut match, Black appeared via vignette this week on AEW Dynamite. He spoke about the promise he made regarding the outcome of his storyline with AEW star Cody Rhodes.

It is unknown what the company has in store for the former NXT Champion. With the All Out event fast approaching, fans can expect Black to feature in one of the marquee matches on the card. He could go after Miro's AEW TNT Championship.

A win over a monstrous heel like Miro would gradually place him as one of the company's top stars moving forward.

Moreover, a swerve like this could also set the time and place for Cody Rhodes to return and seek vengeance. However, this is mere speculation at the moment. The company could also keep him off until they find a suitable opponent for him.

