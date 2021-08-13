Backstage news on why the Hangman Page commercial with Pabst Blue Ribbon didn't happen - Reports

Hangman Page was almost featured in the Pabst Blue Ribbon commercial that aired last week on AEW Dynamite before things fell through.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, following the issues caused by Domino's Pizza due to the Nick Gage pizza cutter spot, Pabst Blue Ribbon decided they were going to rush production to air a commercial the following week on AEW Dynamite, and they wanted Hangman Page to star in their commercial.

Hangman Page flew to St. Louis to record the commercial and was paid "a flat fee" by Pabst Blue Ribbon. However, a disagreement between PBR and AEW caused plans to change. Sapp reports a rep from AEW stopped the production because of "additional clearances and agreements that were required."

Whatever the issues were, they couldn't be worked out. This led to the commercial you saw air on AEW Dynamite instead, which featured GCW World Champion Matt Cardona, Brian Meyers, and Chelsea Green, among others.

In more surprising news, the commercial that ended up airing on AEW Dynamite last week underwent what SRS described as "significant edits" because WarnerMedia didn't want actual wrestling moves used in the commercial.

The request from WarnerMedia is a strange one because the commercial was airing for the professional wrestling fanbase. Whatever WarnerMedia's reasoning was is currently unknown.

While the commercial was still entertaining, you have to feel bad for Hangman Page as a commercial on national television could have potentially done great things for his stock in the eyes of the casual wrestling fan.

