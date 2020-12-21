Backstage news on how long Tony Khan plans to run AEW at Daily's Place

After filming a month of television in Georgia back in March, AEW returned to its home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and have been recording every episode of Dynamite and Dark there since.

The venue, which is an outdoor amphitheater, has presented its fair share of challenges for the company throughout the year due to weather. However, it is a safer location to run right now than in an indoor venue.

In recent months, AEW has also been able to safely bring back pockets of fans while keeping them all at a safe distance to enjoy AEW programming live. Some of their most recent shows have seen fan attendance at around 1,000 people per show.

With the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out slowly across the United States, some fans are already questioning when companies like AEW and WWE will choose to return to the road for their live programming. But it's being reported that AEW will remain at Daily's Place for the time being.

It's your last chance to see #AEW LIVE in 2020. Wed. 12/30 @dailysplace in Jacksonville, FL #AEWDynamite.⁠

⁠

Tickets go on-sale TOMORROW at 10am EST.⁠

Visit https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for full event details and safety guidelines pic.twitter.com/Ew2Lew7wTD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 20, 2020

AEW to remain at Daily's Place for the "foreseeable future"

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the idea of AEW taking Dynamite on the road again came up in discussion. However, it was quickly shot down by Dave Meltzer. He said that the company has no plans of leaving Daily's Place at this time and they intend to stay in the venue for the "foreseeable future."

Diving deeper into the subject, it was said that AEW owner, Tony Khan, doesn't believe that fans will come rushing back to shows as restrictions let up in 2021. With the state of the country right now in mind, this is a fair assessment. Returning to the road and not being able to sell out venues would be a disaster for AEW.

Meltzer did speculate, however, that if WWE returned to the road later in 2021, and started selling out shows, there is a chance AEW could follow in their footsteps. It will be interesting to see how things go next year when it comes to it.

Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, join us as we celebrate our Holiday Bash as the #AEW World Tag Team Championships are on the line, Top Flight take on Jericho & MJF, and much more.



REMINDER: Dynamite will air IMMEDIATELY following the NBA on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/Xxkc9cnsiN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 20, 2020

AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash airs this Wednesday at 10 PM EST on TNT after NBA basketball.