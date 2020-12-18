Backstage news on PAC's upcoming travel schedule with AEW

Back on November 11, after eight long months, "The Bastard" PAC returned to AEW Dynamite to confront Eddie Kingston and his family, reforming Death Triangle in the process. Since then, his schedule has been off and on as he hasn't consistently been featured on television because he continues to travel back and forth between the United States and the United Kingdom.

PAC returned on AEW Dynamite last night alongside the other members of Death Triangle and Lance Archer to continue the ongoing feud with Eddie Kingston's family. It doesn't sound like he will be in Rey Fenix's corner on December 30 when he challenges Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

EIGHT MISERABLE MONTHS.



NOTHING BUT PISSING RESENTMENT. https://t.co/O6gyNrzEkz — BASTARD (@BASTARDPAC) November 13, 2020

PAC will be going back and forth between the United States and the UK for AEW over the next several weeks

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, it doesn't seem like his travel schedule is going to change anytime soon. According to Haynes, this is PAC's AEW travel schedule for the next several weeks. We have broken it down into bullet points to make it easy to follow...

PAC will work tonight's AEW Dynamite tapings (Will air 12/23 as Holiday Bash)

PAC will then fly back home to the UK on Friday for the holidays

PAC will miss the December 30 live edition of AEW Dynamite (New Year's Smash: Night 1)

PAC will return for the live January 6 edition of AEW Dynamite (New Year's Smash: Night 2)

PAC will work the following night's AEW Dynamite tapings on January 7 (Will air 1/13/21)

From there, you would have to guess that AEW would want to keep him stateside in 2021 for the foreseeable future as overseas travel right now isn't the easiest thing to deal with. It will be interesting to see how PAC's schedule is handled next year. Either way, it's really great to have him back on Dynamite right now.

