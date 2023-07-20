Backstage news on The Elite's contract situation after Kenny Omega's sensational comment after Blood and Guts went off air

Kenny Omega and The Golden Elite had an unforgettable match against the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Blood and Guts. They won a hard-fought match and cemented their status as the number one faction in the company.

The Young Bucks and Omega have been close friends for a very long time, and with their current AEW contracts expiring in late 2023, there have been talks about what's next for the group.

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer shed some light on the mindset of Kenny Omega post Blood and Guts on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

He said:

“Kenny Omega did a promo and basically said that whatever happens next, he is sticking together with The Young Bucks. It’s got people talking tonight. I don't know where the contract negotiations stand, so I guess we’ll have to wait and see and there is months to go. Their stuff is not going to be done till the end of December. So, whatever happens, it’s not happening for months.”

Meltzer also noted that being a free agent right now is not really a bad thing after all, given that The Young Bucks and Omega are elite-level athletes.

“There are a lot of things that can happen between now and then. Many many different things that can change in many ways. Whether it’s other offers or not other offers or things that happen in the company, good or bad or indifferent, lot of different ways this can go. I think that they as a group, it's a pretty good time to be a free agent, especially if you are big stars.”

Kenny Omega shone at AEW Blood and Guts

Kenny Omega and The Golden Elite put The Blackpool Combat Club to the sword as they beat them comprehensively after the Jon Moxley-led faction imploded from within.

The match started off well, but all hell broke loose when Moxley entered the fray. He started attacking Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page with a fork. The best part of the match was when Kota Ibushi made his way to the ring for his AEW debut.

After a lot of to-and-fro between the wrestlers, PAC appeared to have a disagreement with Claudio Castagnoli and abandoned The BCC. Takeshita followed suit, and that left Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta all by themselves against all five members of The Golden Elite.

Kenny's team won the bout after Adam Page wrapped a chain around the neck of Wheeler Yuta, putting him to sleep as Moxley was handcuffed to the ropes to watch on helplessly as The Golden Elite picked up the win.