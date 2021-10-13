Backstage update on AEW's interest in Bray Wyatt - Reports

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez addressed rumors of whether Bray Wyatt will sign with AEW . Tony Khan recently said that he had not spoken to Wyatt about signing with AEW and Alvarez backed it up in his report.

After an 11-year tenure with WWE, the former Universal Champion was released from his contract on July 13, 2021. He is currently one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling.

Speaking on Wyatt, Bryan Alvarez indicated that according to the people he has spoken to, at this point, there isn't a lot of interest in AEW signing Bray Wyatt. He added that Bray would probably ask for a significant amount of money, which could also be a factor considering the recent additions to the AEW roster.

I told you guys a long time ago, I don't think Bray Wyatt is going to AEW. I have talked to people about Bray and they impression that I was given was not a lot of interest and obviously he's going to be asking for a lot of money. Does that mean that Bray Wyatt is never going to go to AEW? Of course not. Perhaps he will go someday. There are all sorts of things that can happen in negotiations.

Tony Khan recently commented on rumors of Bray Wyatt signing with AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently a guest on WFAN's Moose and Maggie. During the interview, Khan addressed rumors of Bray Wyatt possibly signing with AEW which have been doing the rounds for a while now.

Fans of AEW may be disappointed to hear that Khan dismissed the rumors, saying that he had not spoken to Wyatt about potentially signing with AEW although the two know each other. However, Khan did leave the door open right at the end:

He’s a great wrestler and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all. I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked but you never know.

Also Read

At this point in time, Wyatt is expected to sign with IMPACT Wrestling who are also reportedly interested in his former Wyatt Family brother, Braun Strowman. Both men were released by WWE earlier this year.

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

AEW's latest Indian signing met his idol, Jinder Mahal, recently. Find out what happened here.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam

LIVE POLL Q. Where would you rather see Bray Wyatt? AEW Impact Wrestling 4 votes so far