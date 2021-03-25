Backstage update on Thunder Rosa's AEW future - Reports

It doesn't sound like Thunder Rosa will be parting ways with AEW anytime soon.

Over the weekend, the NWA returned on FITE with Back For The Attack, followed by a set of Powerrr television tapings that featured former NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.

With Rosa's contract running with the NWA until the end of this year, wrestling fans have been speculating about her AEW future now that NWA is back to producing weekly content.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Thunder Rosa is in Jacksonville, Florida, today for AEW Dynamite/Dark television tapings. It doesn't appear that NWA's return will have any bearing on Rosa's dates with AEW for the time being.

Thunder Rosa is backstage at AEW Dynamite tonight

The wrestling world is still raving over Thunder Rosa's Lights Out match with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. that main-evented last week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

With that match seemingly being the final meeting of their current feud, it will be interesting to see what direction both Baker and Rosa take in the weeks to come.

Thunder Rosa won her match in AEW last week, but she lost to Kamille on NWA's Back For The Attack. It's weird to see Rosa losing matches in the company she's contracted to while winning matches in AEW.

It could be a show of good faith from AEW owner Tony Khan, who might believe Thunder Rosa will sign a multi-year deal with his company when her NWA contract expires. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen. Only time will tell.

My goal in life has always been to champion things for those women who don’t belong, who are ostracized and criticized, for those who are push aside and not taken serious. This win was bigger than me. It was for you! Never allowed anyone to tell you don’t belong... #LaMeraMera pic.twitter.com/xkQU9IxqeI — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 18, 2021

Are you happy to hear that Thunder Rosa will be sticking around in AEW after her recent success? Do you think she will sign a contract with AEW once her NWA deal expires? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.