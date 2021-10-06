Backstage update on Kiera Hogan's deal with AEW - Reports

AEW recently signed former IMPACT Wrestling star Kiera Hogan but there might be a catch

Per reports from Dave Meltzer, the deal doesn't seem to be a full-time deal. Hogan made her debut for AEW in August 2021 against former women's champion Hikaru Shida on AEW Dark.

Since making her debut for AEW in Dark Elevation, Kiera Hogan has been appearing on the same show consistently. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has been doing great work for the show and fans expect her to be one of the best signings for the women's division.

The addition of a talent such as Hogan, who has worked for a promotion like IMPACT, will certainly be a good booster for the weak women's division.

Laura @RosePlanted__ They said on Dark, Kiera Hogan is signed with AEW #AEWDark They said on Dark, Kiera Hogan is signed with AEW #AEWDark https://t.co/D2rZR08qm7

AEW announced the signing of Kiera Hogan during her match in AEW Dark. It was Excalibur who revealed the news when he was doing the commentary for the match.

However, the details of the deal were not revealed by him and as per reports from Dave Meltzer, it looks likely that she has signed a pre-date deal. The reason for such speculation over her deal is because AEW still hasn't posted their typical AEW banner on their social media platforms.

How has Kiera Hogan settled in at AEW?

Since making her much-anticipated move to AEW, Kiera Hogan has been impressive during her dark matches with AEW, giving great hope to the fans. Her first match was against former Women's Champion Hikaru Shida.

Unfortunately Hogan lost her first match, but she was part of the 21-women Casino Battle Royale at All Out recently. The American wrestler made a great name for herself during her stay with Impact Wrestling as she won the Impact Knockouts tag team championship.

What do you think about Kiera Hogan as a performer? Will she sign up for AEW for a long term deal? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

