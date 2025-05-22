Bad news for Mercedes Mone ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2025

By Sujay
Modified May 22, 2025 02:09 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a former WWE star. (Image credits: Mercedes Mone's X/Twitter page)

Mercedes Mone received some bad news on AEW Dynamite ahead of Double or Nothing, which she did not expect.

The former WWE star will face Jamie Hayter in the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Final match at Double or Nothing, and the stakes have been very high for the last few weeks. On Dynamite, the two stars had a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette, and things did not go to plan for Mercedes Mone.

The two stars spoke about what is at stake at Double or Nothing and how much they deserve a shot at Toni Storm’s AEW Women’s World Championship. Hayter struck a nerve when she pointed out how Mercedes Mone lost her NJPW Strong Championship.

That caused the TBS Champion to get out of her seat and land a blow on Jamie. However, that did not keep Jamie down as she immediately got back up and took out Mercedes with a clothesline.

The segment ended with the star from the United Kingdom on top and Mercedes lying on the floor after the attack in a bad news. If this is the scene come Double or Nothing, Toni Storm will have a new challenger for her title.

Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Angana Roy
