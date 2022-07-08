"That would definitely be great" - Baddies member expresses desire to become Tag Team Champion 

The Baddies member Kiera Hogan recently opened up about her desire to win the Tag Team Championships again.

Hogan made her debut in AEW in 2021. She is currently a part of the faction The Baddies, which also includes Red Velvet and Jade Cargill. Though she is yet to win a title in the promotion, she is no stranger to winning championships. During her time with Impact, she held the first IMPACT Knockouts Championship after it was reinstated, pairing up with Tasha Steelz.

On the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Hogan spoke about wanting to become a Tag Team Champion again. She professed that she would want to win the title with Red Velvet at IMPACT.

“I mean, that would definitely be great. Could you imagine Me and Red Velvet as the NWA Tag Team Champions or the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions? We’ll be all the Tag Team Champions honestly because baddies do it better, period,” (H/T - Fightful)

Kiera Hogan talks about the importance of The Baddies

In the same interview, the 27-year-old commented on the importance of their faction, The Baddies.

The format IMPACT star highlighted that she had instant chemistry with her stablemates as everything happened very "organically." She also mentioned that all three of them bring something different to the faction, which makes the trio unique.

“Oh man, literally it's been so organic, that just the whole process of joining Jade and being The Baddies everything has happened so organically, and it's been great. Like we've had instant chemistry. Even when I was just coming to Jacksonville, I was always talking to Jade and Red. I think we are a force to be reckoned with, honestly. I feel like we are definitely like a threat. We all bring so much different, like diversity, from each one of us. But together, were even stronger.” (H/T - Fightful)

There is now a new member in the stable in the form of Leila Gray as Red Velvet is out with an injury. It remains to be seen how the faction will be booked once the latter returns to action.

