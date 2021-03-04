Batista makes a big comment when asked if he is AEW's next big signing at Revolution

Paul Wight, aka The Big Show, made his first AEW appearance on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, a show labeled 'The Crossroads'. Tony Schiavone interviewed Wight, and the former WWE superstar took a shot at Vince McMahon's company before revealing the details of a massive scoop.

Paul Wight stated that AEW's next 'Hall of Fame worthy' signing would debut at the Revolution PPV this Sunday. As you might have imagined, the speculation about the identity of the mystery signing is already dominating wrestling headlines.

.@PaulWight has a BIG surprise set for #AEWRevolution this Sunday!

RT with your predictions on who you think it could be.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama

REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/94eDL1bxfy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

Dave Batista was asked about his status on Twitter, and the former WWE Champion gave a bluntly honest response. The Animal reacted by stating that retirement had lost all its credibility in pro wrestling as examples of retired wrestlers competing again were just too high.

Batista had the following to say:

They're going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they're retired. Currently, the word "retired" has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards. 🤦🏻

They’re going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they’re retired. Currently the word “retired” has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards. 🤦🏻 https://t.co/tFYG2UQGRx — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 4, 2021

Batista's in-ring status and AEW's surprise for the Revolution PPV

Batista wrestled in his last professional wrestling match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, and the former world heavyweight champion announced his retirement following the violent showdown.

Batista was officially announced to enter the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, but the event got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports suggest that Batista will go into the Hall of Fame in the ceremony before WrestleMania 37.

Advertisement

Batista's in-ring days seem to have passed him by, but Paul Wight's time as an active wrestle is far from over.

This Sunday at #AEWRevolution find out who the Hall of Fame worthy talent is 😯



P.S. @PaulWight knew who it was first #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cdxONmM1PJ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021

Wight addressed the fans on AEW Dynamite and expressed how pleased he was to be a part of the company. Wight's big teaser of AEW's Revolution surprise has added another must-see element to the PPV.

AEW has managed to get another top-tier talent, and the excitement for the revelation is quite palpable. Who will it be? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.