Batista makes a big comment when asked if he is AEW's next big signing at Revolution

Paul Wight, aka The Big Show, made his first AEW appearance on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, a show labeled 'The Crossroads'. Tony Schiavone interviewed Wight, and the former WWE superstar took a shot at Vince McMahon's company before revealing the details of a massive scoop.
Paul Wight stated that AEW's next 'Hall of Fame worthy' signing would debut at the Revolution PPV this Sunday. As you might have imagined, the speculation about the identity of the mystery signing is already dominating wrestling headlines.
Dave Batista was asked about his status on Twitter, and the former WWE Champion gave a bluntly honest response. The Animal reacted by stating that retirement had lost all its credibility in pro wrestling as examples of retired wrestlers competing again were just too high.
Batista had the following to say:
They're going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they're retired. Currently, the word "retired" has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards. 🤦🏻
Batista's in-ring status and AEW's surprise for the Revolution PPV
Batista wrestled in his last professional wrestling match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, and the former world heavyweight champion announced his retirement following the violent showdown.
Batista was officially announced to enter the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, but the event got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports suggest that Batista will go into the Hall of Fame in the ceremony before WrestleMania 37.
Batista's in-ring days seem to have passed him by, but Paul Wight's time as an active wrestle is far from over.
Wight addressed the fans on AEW Dynamite and expressed how pleased he was to be a part of the company. Wight's big teaser of AEW's Revolution surprise has added another must-see element to the PPV.
AEW has managed to get another top-tier talent, and the excitement for the revelation is quite palpable. Who will it be? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.