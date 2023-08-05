Bayley comes out in support of AEW star amid allegations of backstage politics

WWE Superstar Bayley spoke up in support of a popular AEW star amongst allegations of backstage politics. The star in question is Ruby Soho.

Soho's name was recently brought up in a Fightful interview. The one being interviewed was Canadian Wrestler, LuFisto. She shared her experience working in AEW. She claimed that Ruby Soho was speaking to Dustin Rhodes about her and since then she was not well-liked in the company. She also stated that many showed her the cold shoulder.

Following this interview, Ruby Soho took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter. She mentioned that the women's locker room has always been a supportive environment and denied the allegations.

Following this, Dax Harwood replied praising the Outcast member.

"Legit have never met someone more genuine, honest, and sweet as you. The wrestling world doesn’t not deserve someone as good as you. We’re lucky," Dax Harwood tweeted.

Bayley also replied showing her support for Soho comparing her to Tamina claiming that the two stars are the nicest people in the world.

"You should see her vs Tamina for the nicest person in the world award, and it’s always a draw…it’s soooooo annoying," Bayley tweeted.

Bayley took a subtle shot at Charlotte Flair following WWE SmackDown

The Queen, Charlotte Flair is set to challenge for the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Bianca Belair and champion Asuka at SummerSlam.

Earlier tonight on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair was featured in a special video package hyping up her match. In the video, Flair was on a yacht sipping on champagne and claimed that she will become the new Women's Champion.

Following this, Damage CTRL member took to Twitter to seemingly take a shot at Flair claiming that she can do the same well.

"I’d look great on a yacht sipping champagne #SmackDown," she tweeted.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is one of the top wrestlers who do not have a match on the Summerslam Card.

Would you like to see the Damage CTRL member hold championship gold once again? Let us know in the comments section below.

