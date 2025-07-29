"Bayley seems legit upset," "COME ON TK" - Fans want The Role Model to join AEW after WWE snubs her from SummerSlam 2025

Fans called on Bayley to leave WWE and join AEW after she was once again snubbed from appearing at SummerSlam 2025. This seems likely to happen sooner rather than later.The Role Model is one of the most talented wrestlers on the roster, as she has repeatedly proved how skilled she is in the ring. She has also held multiple titles and participated in several great matches.However, despite everything, she hasn't been part of major shows lately. She missed WrestleMania 41, and it has now been confirmed that she won't be present at SummerSlam 2025. Jackie Redmond asked her for her thoughts in a backstage interview, and Bayley stated that she is at a loss for words for the first time in her career.The fans took note of this and urged her to leave WWE and join All Elite Wrestling. One fan pointed out the success of Mercedes Mone, who is also her best friend, and said that she will be just as successful if she makes the move.Check out some of the notable reactions below:Fans' reactions. (via X)It will be interesting to see what happens now that Bayley has expressed her disappointment at being snubbed from The Biggest Party of the Summer.