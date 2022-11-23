"Beating up jobbers" - Disco Inferno slams booking of 34-year-old AEW star

Former WCW star Disco Inferno has weighed in with his thoughts on how AEW should book Wardlow going forward, with the wrestling veteran stating the former TNT Champion's booking has done nothing for him.

Mr. Mayhem's 2022 has been a tale of two halves in the eyes of many, with the first half of the year seeing the 34-year-old turn face and free himself from his contract with MJF.

However, Wardlow's momentum slowed down once he won the TNT Championship from Scorpio Sky, a title he now no longer holds as Samoa Joe dethroned him at Full Gear.

But what should AEW do with Wardlow? Speaking on the latest edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno believes a feud with Samoa Joe will do Wardlow the world of good, as his recent booking hasn't been great.

"He [Wardlow] needs to do a good like eight weeks of TV with [Samoa] Joe. Do an angle with the guy, do a weekly episodic storyline with the guy, that’s what he needs. This whole thing about him beating up jobbers and teaming with Joe just—whatever. That’s a good heavy hitter type of opponent Wardlow needs to be fighting against." [From 28:36 to 28:58]

Given that Wardlow wasn't the one to be pinned or submitted at Full Gear, it's highly likely that Mr. Mayhem will want a rematch at some point. But will he get that rematch? Only time will tell!

AEW President Tony Khan believes Wardlow is his next big superstar

Despite some people questioning the booking decisions surrounding Wardlow in recent months, there is no doubt that he is one of the most naturally gifted performers on the AEW roster, as he possesses an unrivalled combination of strength and agility.

This combination has not gone unnoticed, as Tony Khan stated in a recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast that he thinks Wardlow could be the next big wrestling superstar.

"I believe Wardlow probably, in many ways, has a good a chance to be the future of pro wrestling as anybody. He's someone we really see as a star for the future here, and is a homegrown star." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

What do you think the future holds for Wardlow? Let us know in the comments section down below!

