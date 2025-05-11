Becky Lynch makes a massive claim about top AEW star

Becky Lynch has boldly claimed that she could beat a top AEW star in a promo battle. The Man decided to go up against someone who is known for his promo skills.
MJF has been known as one of the more well-rounded wrestlers in the industry today, as he has the look, the promo skills, and can prove himself in the ring.
Earlier this year, it was reported that both Friedman and Becky Lynch were cast as part of Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler. The movie is set to be produced by Netflix.
In an interview with Variety, The Man revealed that she did run into MJF on set. She mentioned that they had great chats and claimed that he knew ultimately that in a promo battle, she would beat him. Lynch also believed that the AEW star would agree with how she feels about Lyra Valkyria.
“I did [meet MJF]. You know, a very nice boy. Great chats. Of course, he knows he’d lose at [a promo battle], but we had great chats. Unfortunately, it was way before this happened, but I feel like he would completely agree with everything that I’m saying about Lyra.” [H/T Variety]
Becky Lynch is set to clash tonight against Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Title. It remains to be seen if she can add another major title to her list of accolades.