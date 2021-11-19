''I consider them an alternative" - Becky Lynch shares her honest opinion on AEW

Becky Lynch shared her thoughts on AEW during MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. The Man was asked about AEW and the growing competition in the wrestling industry. She expressed her position by saying:

“I consider them an alternative. I think that’s the best way to put it. I consider them the alternative. They’re just different. Their product is different than our product. And so, we offer a different product than they do.”

The RAW Women’s champion was a guest on the show. She spent a significant amount of time answering questions about Charlotte and Ric Flair. When asked about going head-to-head with CM Punk's promotion on a Friday, she promptly replied:

“Competition is great. It’s great for the creative because I think it drives everybody. I think Vince [McMahon] works incredibly well when he’s pushed by competition. And I think for the stars it gives options. Look if you don’t like vanilla you can go with chocolate. If you don’t like strawberry you go with butterscotch. So, there are options for everyone — for fans, for wrestlers and, yeah, it’s great.”

She also said she regularly watches AEW. Her exact words being:

“I think it’s important, and if you love this, you try to be in tune with everything that’s happening. Because then you know what people are doing, what people are not doing, and so — it’s one of those things where we’re all wrestlers, we all love the sport, so sometimes we can come up with the same ideas at the same time, and so it’s important to know, . .Is somebody doing this? Is somebody doing that? How do I be different?”

CM Punk interrupted MJF on AEW Dynamite

MJF boasted about his victory over Darby Allin on Wednesday. He affirmed that he is “easily” above any talent in all aspects. His words stopped when CM Punk’s music hit. Punk slowly walked down the ramp, entered the ring, and faced off with MJF. MJF was speechless for a moment. After a while, he tried to introduce himself and shake hands with the “Best in the World”. CM Punk smiled and walked away without saying anything. This seems to be a promising feud for the future. We just hope AEW jdon’t rush it as they did for the Kingston-Punk feud.

Did you enjoy the CM Punk and MJF face-off at Dynamite? Tell us below in the comments.

