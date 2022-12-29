Fans have poured their reactions onto social media following the bout between The Elite and Death Triangle during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash featured match six of the Best of Seven Series between The Elite and Death Triangle for the trios titles.
Heading into the contest, it was 3-2 to Death Triangle, and they could tie up the series with a win. The Elite had to win the bout to push the series to match seven, which will be 'Escalera de la Muerte.'
Tonight's bout was a Falls Count Anywhere contest, and as a result, both factions battled backstage before the match even started.
Of course, considering their involvement in the notorious 'Brawl Out' incident with CM Punk, fans were quick to point out the irony on Twitter.
Check out the reactions below:
Others questioned whether or not the series could lead to FTR and CM Punk returning to challenge The Elite.
There were some hilarious suggestions, too, like the user below who felt there was a window of opportunity for Ace Steel and Punk to feature in the match.
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks picked up the win via pinfall to ensure there will be a seventh and final match for the trios tag titles.
What did you make of The Elite vs Death Triangle during AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments below.