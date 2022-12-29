Fans have poured their reactions onto social media following the bout between The Elite and Death Triangle during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash featured match six of the Best of Seven Series between The Elite and Death Triangle for the trios titles.

Heading into the contest, it was 3-2 to Death Triangle, and they could tie up the series with a win. The Elite had to win the bout to push the series to match seven, which will be 'Escalera de la Muerte.'

Tonight's bout was a Falls Count Anywhere contest, and as a result, both factions battled backstage before the match even started.

Of course, considering their involvement in the notorious 'Brawl Out' incident with CM Punk, fans were quick to point out the irony on Twitter.

Check out the reactions below:

Jai @_JustJai__ Not the first time The Elite has been fighting backstage #AEWDynamite Not the first time The Elite has been fighting backstage #AEWDynamite

Emily 🌸🌸 @emilyR6542 THE ELITE & DEATH TRIANGLE FIGHTING BACKSTAGE THE ELITE & DEATH TRIANGLE FIGHTING BACKSTAGE

N8 @N8_322

#AEW Pretty sure the elite have alot of experience fighting backstage Pretty sure the elite have alot of experience fighting backstage#AEW

Others questioned whether or not the series could lead to FTR and CM Punk returning to challenge The Elite.

Will Deacon @wdeacon28 Of course we’re going into a seventh match🤦🏻‍♂️ and of course it’s in LA. If the Elite win in 2 weeks I will have lost all faith in TK’s booking. Unless FTR comes out after and reveal their mystery 3rd partner…wonder who that might be?🤔 #aew #aew dynamite Of course we’re going into a seventh match🤦🏻‍♂️ and of course it’s in LA. If the Elite win in 2 weeks I will have lost all faith in TK’s booking. Unless FTR comes out after and reveal their mystery 3rd partner…wonder who that might be?🤔 #aew #aewdynamite https://t.co/9QrYjjhr6L

There were some hilarious suggestions, too, like the user below who felt there was a window of opportunity for Ace Steel and Punk to feature in the match.

Edward Torres @Murderstorm117 Imagine if Death Triangle threw The Elite into the locker room and CM Punk was there with Ace Steel. #AEWDynamite Imagine if Death Triangle threw The Elite into the locker room and CM Punk was there with Ace Steel. #AEWDynamite

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks picked up the win via pinfall to ensure there will be a seventh and final match for the trios tag titles.

What did you make of The Elite vs Death Triangle during AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments below.

