"Begging the WWE for a job" - 42-year-old star reacts to fans's disrespectful message after leaving AEW

Many AEW talent have signed with WWE once their contract expired in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, a wrestling fan on social media has accused Maria Kanellis of 'begging' for a job in the Stamford-based promotion. Maria recently reacted to the disrespectful comment.

In 2022, Maria Kanellis signed with AEW and debuted on an episode of Rampage to align with her husband Mike Kanellis and Matt Taven in The Kingdom. She later moved on from The Kingdom and started to manage Griff Garrison and Cole Karter on the ROH brand.

A couple of days ago on X (formerly known as Twitter), Maria Kanellis revealed that she has finished up with AEW and has no plans to sign a new deal. She was also asked about potentially returning to WWE, to which she lavished praise on the new direction of the promotion.

A fan saw this as Maria potentially begging for an opportunity to return to the company. The former star fired back at the fan in an interesting fashion:

"Bless your Heart."

Former AEW star Maria Kanellis on her future

Maria Kanellis has worked for AEW, TNA, WWE, NJPW, and more. The former star recently had surgery and has been inactive from television for quite some time. Maria's All Elite Wrestling contract recently expired and she's taking her time in making her next move.

In an interview on the Gabby AF podcast, Maria Kanellis revealed that she wants to have a purpose and make an impact wherever she works. Maria clarified she doesn't want to work for paychecks:

"For me, it’s about still being able to have a purpose and feel like you’re contributing, and wherever I can do that, that’s where I wanna do it. I want to work for my money. I don’t wanna not work for a paycheck. Even when I was on maternity leave, I was like, ‘I gotta get back to work. I gotta get back to work,’ because I just want to contribute, and that’s who I’ve always been; that’s how I was raised,'' she added. [H/T: PostWrestling]

We will have to wait and see what the future holds for Maria Kanellis in professional wrestling.

