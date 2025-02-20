Beloved AEW star returns for Dynamite main event

The main event of this week's AEW Dynamite saw two stars competing for a shot at the International Championship next Wednesday. It also witnessed the return of legendary commentator Jim Ross, who joined his broadcast colleagues for the aforementioned match in Phoenix, Arizona.

Good Ol' JR is widely recognized as one of the most skilled and decorated broadcast personalities in the history of the pro wrestling industry. His work helped elevate WWE programming during the peak of the Attitude Era and beyond. Following his final brief stint with the sports entertainment juggernaut, the veteran joined AEW in 2019 and has remained with the Tony Khan-led promotion since then.

Due to his recent health issues, Ross has been mainly performing commentary on pay-per-views lately, aside from occasional television appearances on special occasions, such as for last year's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. The WWE Hall of Famer was last seen on duty at Worlds End, the company's final pay-per-view of 2024.

After not being brought in for the TV specials that All Elite Wrestling has already produced in 2025, including Fight for the Fallen, Maximum Carnage, and Grand Slam Australia, Jim Ross finally returned to Wednesday Night Dynamite this week. The 73-year-old announced his appearance on the show via X/Twitter and later joined the announcers' team for the main event match featuring Orange Cassidy against Roderick Strong.

Ross will seemingly lend his voice to Collision this week as well.

