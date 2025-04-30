"Best athlete I've ever seen" - Adam Cole offers massive praise to 4-time WWE champion

WWE and AEW fans are no strangers to Adam Cole. The inaugural NXT North American Champion has found success in various promotions around the world, teaming up with and going up against some of the modern era's biggest names. Cole is now going viral after giving surprise praise to another multi-time champion.

The Panama City Playboy joined AEW in September 2021 and immediately turned heel. Cole has been the TNT Champion for 24 days, but his run has been up-and-down for the most part. Currently operating as The Paragon's babyface leader, Cole is often compared to another former WWE Superstar in AEW, one who debuted as a babyface but is now working as a heel: Ricochet.

The Highlight of the Night has shared the ring with Cole 29 times since July 2010. Ricochet won their first singles bout later that year for EVOLVE, then their second for NXT in March 2018. After a DQ live event win, Ricochet dethroned Cole as the NXT North American Champion at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV that August.

Speaking to ComicBook.com for a new interview, Cole praised his longtime rival when asked about Ricochet's AEW run so far.

"Unbelievable. I mean, again, when you look at Ricochet, anyone who's seen Ricochet wrestle, he's maybe the best athlete I've ever seen. Just like an absolute freak of nature. We joke in the locker room, we call him an alien. He's not even a real person or a human being. The things he can do are just absolutely unbelievable. So again, clearly one of the best, one of the most athletically gifted guys in the entire world. Seeing this different side of Ricochet has been so much fun," Cole said.

Adam Cole also spoke about the former WWE star's athletic prowess.

"He's showing the world what he can bring to the table. Maybe people thought, 'Oh, okay, cool.' He can do all these really, really cool athletic things, and that's awesome, and we really love that. But now he's showing what a great character he can be, the timing that he has. Just his aura right now is absolutely unbelievable. So, yeah, Ricochet's work has been absolutely incredible to watch. It's been super super fun, and I'll tell you what, you know, I may be a good guy, but I'm liking this new side of Ricochet. I am," Cole said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ricochet continued conquering Cole after the TakeOver title win as he retained the gold at three WWE NXT live events. The high-flyer also won their final singles bout that aired during NXT on February 13, 2019.

The Human Highlight Reel is a former NXT North American, WWE United States, Speed, and Intercontinental champion.

Ricochet is the only former WWE star in eight-man AEW Dynamite main event

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will feature a big All-Star eight-man tag team match. The bout will see Ricochet, Kazuchika Okada, and The Young Bucks take on Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe, and Kevin Knight.

Tony Khan noted that this eight-man match will see multiple heated rivalries explode. Tonight's Dynamite will air live from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

