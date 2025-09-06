  • home icon
  "Best wedding ever!"- Tony Khan sends a message after two AEW stars get married

“Best wedding ever!”- Tony Khan sends a message after two AEW stars get married

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 06, 2025 08:40 GMT
AEW President Tony Khan (Image via AEW
AEW President Tony Khan (Image via AEW's Official YouTube)

Tony Khan has built All Elite Wrestling into one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world today. He recently took to X to share a heartfelt note to congratulate two AEW stars who recently got married. The stars are none other than the former AEW World Champion MJF and AEW announcer Alicia Atout.

MJF and Alicia have interacted with each other multiple times on AEW programming. Even though the Salt of the Earth barely ever breaks character, fans have loved their on-screen chemistry. They started dating back in 2023 and had gotten engaged in November of that same year.

They got married a few days ago on 4th September 2025. MJF shared a hilarious yet wholesome tweet announcing his marriage on X.

"Even when I'm old and grey I'm gonna feel the way I do today.; The death of a bachelor." he wrote.
AEW President Tony Khan replied to MJF's tweet calling it the best wedding ever. He took a hilarious dig at the former AEW Champion by thanking only his wife in his message.

"Best wedding ever! ; Thank you @AliciaAtout!" he wrote.
It is great to see MJF and Alicia Atout receive blessings from fans and co-workers around the world.

MJF took a subtle dig at Bully Ray over his criticism of Tony Khan

The AEW President Tony Khan is often seen receiving criticism for various reasons publicly. Most criticism is based off how storylines are being booked in AEW. Recently, WWE Legend and former Tag Team Champion Bully Ray recently criticised the AEW President.

He called the Jacksonville-based promotion's product lost and directionless. He even claimed that Tony Khan is not a booked. After this, MJF took to X to respond to Bully Ray's claims:

"Imagine if Anthony Bennett did a podcast criticizing the NBA and its players. Imagine if John Gochnaur did a podcast criticizing the MLB and its players. Would you take their opinions into account? Wrestling fans. I urge you, I know it's hard for ya. stop being dumb. Thx." he wrote.
MJF is one of the most loyal talents in AEW. It's never unusual to see him standing up for his company.

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
