Best Wishes to AEW Star Kenny Omega

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 16, 2025 09:41 GMT
Kenny Omega AEW
Kenny Omega gets the best wishes (Source-AEW on FB)

Best wishes go out to the former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, as he reached a big milestone in his life. He was in a blockbuster multi-man match this week on Dynamite as well.

Kenny Omega is considered one of the best wrestlers in the world. He has been in the wrestling business since the year 2000 and has been putting on banger matches ever since. While The Cleaner never had a run in the WWE, he managed to gain prominence during his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In 2019, Omega was one of the first wrestlers to sign with All Elite Wrestling during the company's inception. Kenny has had a great run in AEW and is also a former World Champion. Meanwhile, Omega celebrates his birthday on 16 October, as he is now 42 years old, and fans have been sending best wishes to him.

Before his birthday, Kenny teamed with Jurassic Express to defeat Josh Alexander, Mark Davis, and Hechicero of the Don Callis Family in a trios match on Dynamite this week. Sportskeeda wishes Omega a very happy birthday as he turns 42.

Kenny Omega is expected to miss another AEW pay-per-view

Before the AEW All Out 2025 pay-per-view last month, Kenny Omega got put through a table by the TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher, and had to be taken out on a stretcher. Kenny, unfortunately, missed the pay-per-view. Omega returned on Dynamite a few weeks back and got taken out by the new Don Callis Family member, Andrade.

Fans expected to get a match between Andrade El Idolo and Omega at WrestleDream 2025. However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as Andrade is nowhere to be found, and Kenny has not been announced for any match for the pay-per-view this Saturday.

It remains to be seen if The Best Bout Machine will show up at WrestleDream in any capacity this Saturday or will miss another pay-per-view after All Out.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
