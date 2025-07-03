Best wishes to AEW star Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been having one of the most remarkable runs in professional wrestling. On this week's Dynamite, which was the historic 300th episode, The CEO etched a history-making accolade of her own to her long and esteemed in-ring career.

On the July 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, Mone was scheduled to defend her TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa. Interestingly, this was her 1,000th professional wrestling match, which came on the night All Elite Wrestling's flagship show hit a huge milestone.

The CEO went toe-to-toe with Mina Shirakawa with her All In Texas opponent, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, watching from ringside. The two women delivered a highly compelling showdown, and at various moments, it seemed that the Japanese star came very close to dethroning the former WWE Superstar.

However, Mercedes Mone ultimately found a way to secure a pinfall to retain her title. She added insult to injury by attacking Mina Shirakawa and then Toni Storm, who came into the ring to check on her. Not only that, Mone also spilled a drink on Storm's butler, Luther, on her way out.

With tensions running high ahead of All In Texas, it seems that Mercedes Mone will be walking into Globe Life Field with huge momentum on her side.

