  Best wishes to AEW star Taya Valkyrie

Best wishes to AEW star Taya Valkyrie

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 22, 2025 14:47 GMT
Taya Valkyrie
Taya Valkyrie [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

Taya Valkyrie has been a popular professional wrestler for more than a decade in the business. In her star-studded career, the 42-year-old has competed in several wrestling promotions, including WWE and AEW. Today, the veteran celebrates a special milestone as she completes another year around the sun.

Valkyrie is known for her incredible stint with companies like AAA, Lucha Underground, and Impact Wrestling. She has won titles all across the globe, which include coveted belts like the Impact Knockouts Championship. In March 2023, Taya made her debut with All Elite Wrestling and went on to have a memorable feud with Jade Cargill. She has been making sporadic appearances in All Elite Wrestling and ROH since then.

Today is a special day for Taya Valkyrie as she celebrates her 42nd birthday. Her fans have been sending her warm regards and best wishes on this special occasion on a post shared by All Elite Wrestling on X.

All of us at Sportskeeda wish Valkyrie many happy returns of the day.

Taya Valkyrie suffered a major loss in her recent match in ROH

Taya Valkyrie has been competing in the ROH ring now and then. While she has been consistent with her performance, the former WWE star suffered a major loss in her most recent match in AEW's sister promotion.

Valkyrie teamed up with Robyn Renegade to take on Yuka Sakazaki and Alex Windsor in a tag team match on October 8, 2025, tapings of ROH that happened at the Daily's Place earlier this month. While Taya and Robyn delivered an incredible performance, it was not enough to put down Yuka and Windsor.

The babyface tag team went on to defeat Valkyrie's team. With that said, only time will tell what is next for the 42-year-old star from here on in her professional wrestling career.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

