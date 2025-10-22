Best wishes to AEW star Taya Valkyrie

Taya Valkyrie has been a popular professional wrestler for more than a decade in the business. In her star-studded career, the 42-year-old has competed in several wrestling promotions, including WWE and AEW. Today, the veteran celebrates a special milestone as she completes another year around the sun.Valkyrie is known for her incredible stint with companies like AAA, Lucha Underground, and Impact Wrestling. She has won titles all across the globe, which include coveted belts like the Impact Knockouts Championship. In March 2023, Taya made her debut with All Elite Wrestling and went on to have a memorable feud with Jade Cargill. She has been making sporadic appearances in All Elite Wrestling and ROH since then.Today is a special day for Taya Valkyrie as she celebrates her 42nd birthday. Her fans have been sending her warm regards and best wishes on this special occasion on a post shared by All Elite Wrestling on X.All of us at Sportskeeda wish Valkyrie many happy returns of the day.Taya Valkyrie suffered a major loss in her recent match in ROHTaya Valkyrie has been competing in the ROH ring now and then. While she has been consistent with her performance, the former WWE star suffered a major loss in her most recent match in AEW's sister promotion.Valkyrie teamed up with Robyn Renegade to take on Yuka Sakazaki and Alex Windsor in a tag team match on October 8, 2025, tapings of ROH that happened at the Daily's Place earlier this month. While Taya and Robyn delivered an incredible performance, it was not enough to put down Yuka and Windsor. The babyface tag team went on to defeat Valkyrie's team. With that said, only time will tell what is next for the 42-year-old star from here on in her professional wrestling career.