"Best wrestler in the world" - AEW star breaks character to heap praise on Cody Rhodes

AEW star Anthony Ogogo has opined that Cody Rhodes is the best wrestler today and that his ability to tell stories in the ring is unparalleled.

Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes squared off at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, where despite losing, the former Olympian put up a pretty impressive performance.

In a recent chat with Wrestlinginc, Ogogo discussed his real-life equation with Cody and explained why he thinks the former TNT Champion is the best all-around talent in wrestling at the moment.

Ogogo stated that before joining the promotion, he was a fan of Cody Rhodes and that even during his time as a commentator on AEW Dark, he made it known how much he admired Cody.

Ogogo praised the American Nightmare for his work ethic and said his storytelling skills are unmatched.

“Prior to me joining AEW, he’s my favorite wrestler in the world,” Ogogo admitted. “I actually think the best wrestler in the world. He is genuinely, and before I got into the ring, I saw an AEW Dark. I commentated for six months, and I said 20 times in six months that Cody’s the best wrestler in the world, but Cody’s a yardstick. I got to watch him daily at the trainer school training and putting the work in still even though he’s so good. The way he can tell stories, the things he can do in a ring."

The AEW star also disclosed that he learned many of the intricate details of wrestling while watching Cody train at Nightmare Factory school.

AEW's Anthony Ogogo lauds Cody's promo skills

Anthony Ogogo also pointed at Cody Rhodes's promo skills, saying he's very real when he speaks. The former Olympian recalled Cody's iconic promo addressing his family during his feud with then-AEW Champion Chris Jericho in 2019.

Ogogo also stated that while others may or may not have liked his promo, he was pulled emotionally into the feud, thanks to Cody's authentic mic skills.

"His promo with [Chris] Jericho last year before the title, how he’s doing it for his sister, his mom, ah, mate, tingles, tingles. He’s so real and authentic, and I can get behind that. People can like me or not, I don’t care. I don’t care. They don’t like me because I’m going to be me. I’m 100% authentic to me, and what I say is how I feel," said Ogogo.

This week on AEW Dynamite, The Factory's Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall finally got one over Cody after defeating him and Lee Johnson in a tag team match.

