"Better than 95% of the AEW roster" - Twitterati take shots at All Elite Wrestling following Logan Paul's blockbuster performance at WWE Crown Jewel

Fans have been taking shots at AEW following the main event of WWE's Crown Jewel.

Saudi Arabia played host to the oddity of Logan Paul challenging for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE title. The match ended up delighting fans as Logan surprisingly gave Reigns a good run for his money, landing significant moves like a splash through the announcer's table and even a Buckshot Lariat borrowed from AEW's Hangman Page.

An outstanding performance in just his third professional wrestling outing found fans in their droves offering up praise for the YouTuber. But there were some who took it further to say he had outperformed the majority found on the AEW roster.

angelito @awpinto2003 @aewbotches Logan Paul is better than 3/4 of the AEW roster

Individuals were poked at by some fans, such as mortal rivals Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia.

Some went further to say that Logan's Buckshot Lariat was better than that performed by Hangman and CM Punk.

Gavlar @TheNotoriousGAV @aewbotches He has also out done cm punk AND Adam Paige in the buckshot lariat stakes.

Ben @imthatben @aewbotches Tony Khan searching YouTube for influencers to buy!

Raf @raf98642 @aewbotches Logan Paul is a better wrestler than the entire aew roster

Logan may have had an outstanding performance, but he failed in his mission to unrest the title from Roman Reigns. The bout itself featured interference from the Usos, Solo Sikoa and Jake Paul, with the latter pair coming for their cousin and the latter riding for his brother. Reigns finished the clash with a single spear for the 1-2-3.

