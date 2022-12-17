"Better as a heel" – WWE veteran makes bold claim about William Regal's former right-hand man on NXT (Exclusive)

Former WWE King of the Ring winner William Regal has been part of several wrestling shows, including NXT. He was the show's General Manager until he was released earlier this year. During his final days as the show's GM, Regal hired an enforcer to assist him with his duties, being current AEW wrestler Samoa Joe. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shared his honest thoughts on Joe and his current run.

During the latest episode of Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell talked about Samoa Joe. Mantell believes that the current TNT and ROH Television Champion is a much better heel when compared to his babyface character.

“He can talk if he wants to. And he’s better as a heel than he is a babyface. A babyface, but you do take him serious. He don’t shoot any crap or anything," Dutch Mantell said. [59:34 - 59:42]

You can watch the full video below:

Since returning to Tony Khan's promotion, Samoa Joe has been a babyface, until quite recently. A couple of weeks prior to the ROH: Final Battle pay-per-view, the Samoan Submission Machine turned on his tag team partner Wardlow and thus began his first heel run in the promotion.

Dutch Mantell claims he hardly saw much of Samoa Joe's run in WWE or as William Regal's enforcer

For the majority of his run in WWE, Samoa Joe was a heel. He started in NXT under William Regal's management and moved up to the main roster to RAW and then SmackDown.

Dutch Mantell mentioned that he has not seen much of the 3-time NXT Champion as a heel and thus was more impressed with his latest promo segment on AEW Rampage.

"But as a heel, this is like the first time I’ve seen him. I’ve seen a little bit in TNA as a heel. But here, I enjoyed him now 'cause he started off by mocking (Wardlow) and I started laughing. Come to think of it, I kinda enjoyed the AEW show this week,” [59:46 - 1:00:09]

Joe is currently in an enthralling feud with Wardlow, who is looking to win back the TNT Title.

Do you like William Regal's former enforcer as a heel or as a babyface? Let us know in the comments section below.

