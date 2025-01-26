"Better than any match on SNME," "Carrying the company all by herself" - Fans blown away by Toni Storm's AEW surprise

Toni Storm shocked the world this week on AEW Collision. Fans have been blown away by her surprise.

When Mariah May first joined AEW, she aligned herself with Storm and pretended to be her protege. After she won the Owen Hart tournament last year, May betrayed the former WWE Superstar. These two women faced off in a title match at AEW All In 2024. After Storm lost the match and her title, she took a brief hiatus from AEW and even teased retirement.

However, the former AEW Women's World Champion returned in December 2024 and seemed to have forgotten everything that happened before her hiatus. It even looked like she dumped her Timeless gimmick and was back to her old-school ways.

After winning the Women's Casion Gauntlet two weeks ago, Toni will now challenge Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Title at Dynamite Grand Slam in Australia. This week on Collision, both women came face-to-face in the ring again. May ambushed Storm and attacked her brutally. While the Women's World Champion was leaving, Storm took a microphone and revealed that she was playing a role. She then transitioned back to her Timeless gimmick as the fans cheered her on.

Mariah May recently confirmed that her relationship with Toni Storm is over

Mariah May's storyline with Toni Storm is one of the best ongoing angles in professional wrestling. Within a few months, May went from being a protege of The Timeless One to the top star in AEW's Women's division. Considering the history these two women have, it should be no surprise that they want nothing to do with each other.

During a recent interview on Niko Knows Best, Mariah May admitted that she came into AEW with the intention of using Storm. She also made it clear that she is not friends with the star:

"I've always been a Toni Storm fan, that's why I chose to follow her and to learn everything from her, and to steal her life. I always knew coming in I was going to use Toni Storm. I have no relationship with Toni Storm. Mina [Shirakawa], I love, we're still friends, I love Mina, I gave her a chance, she couldn't get the job done which I'm not surprised. But Toni is not my friend, she's never been my friend, and she never will be my friend." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see if Toni will be able to defeat Mariah at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

