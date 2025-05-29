"Better than Randy, huh?" "That's another concussion" - Fans react after horrifying Adam Cole spot on AEW Dynamite

Moments ago on AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole found himself in a spot that could have gone horribly wrong. Fans reacted to the situation on social media almost instantly and mentioned how this reckless exchange was just a step away from a concussion.

Tonight, The Panama City Playboy took on Kyle Fletcher, with the TNT Championship on the line. This comes following Double or Nothing, where Fletcher and the Don Callis Family were able to take down Paragon in Trios action. This was a close affair, with Cole eventually winning via disqualification after he was attacked by Josh Alexander during the match.

At one point, The Protostar had Adam Cole set for a powerbomb on the ring apron spot. It seemed as if Fletcher misjudged the distance, and as Cole was tossed towards the apron, only the upper part of Cole's body hit the apron. Fortunately, it was only his arm that grazed the solid part of the ring, as in real time, it looked as if his head connected with it.

Fans reacted to the botch, with many mentioning how this unfortunately happened to Cole, who was someone with a history of dealing with concussions. Many criticized Fletcher for his recklessness, with one even laughing at those who compared him to a young Randy Orton. Another urged the former NXT Champion to just return to WWE.

Adam Cole got into it backstage with Kyle Fletcher later in the night

Kyle Fletcher was not happy with how his match went earlier tonight, as he believed that he could have handled Adam Cole on his own. It seemed that he wasn't happy with his Don Callis Family comrades getting involved.

He was then confronted by Cole himself, as he too wasn't happy with the match finish. According to him, he had Fletcher beat already, if not for Josh Alexander blindsiding him. The two then briefly brawled and continuously talked smack to each other.

This is surely not the end of this feud, and with both men being unsatisfied with how tonight's match ended, there could be another title match in the works.

