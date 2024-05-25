Betting odds for AEW Double or Nothing 2024 hint at a surprising title change

Betting odds imply that a huge title change is in store for AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view this Sunday. The show is promising be a star-studded affair, with huge matches and multiple championships on the line. This also includes Willow Nightingale defending her TBS Championship against Mercedes Mone.

Massive stars like Will Ospreay, Roderick Strong, Jon Moxley, and many more will be in action in high-stake bouts. Also, the event has advertised three matches as their main events.

Mercedes Mone, who is all set to make her in-ring debut for AEW at the show, will face Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. Willow defeated Julia Hart to win the championship at the Dynasty PPV. The duo have previous history in NJPW, where Mercedes got injured during their match.

According to BetOnline, The CEO is apparently a favorite to win the TBS Championship at the event with -400 points, while Willow stays the underdog with +250 points.

Expand Tweet

Also, some other favorites from the card are Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho.

WWE veteran Bully Ray applauds recent AEW segment featuring Mercedes Mone

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Willow Nightingale put her challenger through the table during their contract signing.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully praised both the women in the segment and talked highly of The CEO's selling the move as she didn't move an inch.

"A great segment. Zero nitpicking. Both women [get] double thumbs up; great table bump; great powerbomb; great selling by [Mone]. Mercedes [Mone] didn't move a muscle. The position that she landed in is the position she stayed in, and I love that. It's not easy to get powerbombed in a mini-skirt and just stay there. She did. Bravo!" Bully Ray said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes will win the TBS Championship in her first AEW match.

