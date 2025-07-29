Bianca Belair reveals she was nervous about facing top AEW star

Former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair admitted that she was anxious regarding her match with a major AEW star. The EST also opened up about how the star took good care of her.Bianca Belair was in the Night One main event of WrestleMania 37 along with Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). It was a historic match as two women of color main-evented Mania for the first time ever. That night was also a crowning moment for Belair, as she captured the women's title for the first time after winning the Royal Rumble.During his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bianca Belair recalled the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One and revealed how Mercedes took good care of her during the match:&quot;Man, that was a crazy WrestleMania. For one it was like my rookie year. And not only am I at WrestleMania, I'm main eventing WrestleMania. It was a lot of pressure but Sasha took such good care of me. I felt so comfortable in the match with her. But that was a special one.&quot;Bianca further disclosed that she was nervous heading into the match with the erstwhile Sasha Banks, as they had never wrestled each other before that match:&quot;I was so nervous about that, because I was scared I was going to slip and fall, but that match was magic, and people don't even know that we had never touched before that match. We had never had a match together. We had never wrestled each other. Literally watching that match of like, bread and butter. Everything went perfectly,&quot; Belair said. (H/T chrisvanvliet.com)Bianca Belair and the AEW star were unaware of main eventing WrestleManiaIn the same interview, Bianca Belair also revealed that both she and the AEW star Mercedes Mone were unaware that they were going to main event Night One of WrestleMania 37 before the official announcement was made:&quot;We didn't know we were main eventing until the day before. We kind of found out the same time as everybody else, when it was announced online.&quot; (H/T chrisvanvliet.com)Only time will tell if The CEO and The EST will share the squared circle ever again.