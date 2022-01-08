Big change to AEW Battle of The Belts card due to medical emergency

AEW has announced that, due to the company's medical protocol, there will be a change to the "Battle of the Belts" special. It's currently unclear which wrestler will be affected.

In a tweet on January 7, Tony Khan's promotion stated that the line-up for the special will be altered, and the specific adjustment will be revealed Friday night on AEW Rampage.

"Battle of the Belts" is the first of four scheduled quarterly specials that will air on TNT throughout 2022. As of this writing, the January 8 show is set to feature two title matches.

First, Cody Rhodes will defend the TNT Championship against former titleholder Sammy Guevara. Plus, Riho will challenge Britt Baker, for the AEW Women's World Championship. Fans will have to wait and see which match has been affected by medical protocols.

The Battle of the Belts announcement isn't the only thing to check out on AEW Rampage

Outside of the announcement, fans tuning into AEW Rampage will see a loaded broadcast full of exciting matches. On Friday night, four star-studded matches will showcase some of AEW's brightest stars.

In a preview of Saturday night, assuming the match goes on as scheduled, Riho will face Baker in a tag team bout. Ruby Soho will join forces with the former champion to take on AEW's resident dentist and Jamie Hayter.

In another buzzworthy bout, Jake Atlas will make his AEW TV debut against Adam Cole. The former WWE star impressed many fans in his AEW debut, when he defeated Serpentico on a recent episode of Dark: Elevation. Meanwhile, Cole is looking to remain undefeated in singles competition.

Like Cole, Hook will hope to extend his winning streak when he faces Aaron Solo in his third match. Finally, in the main event, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston will take on Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in a No Holds Barred match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you looking forward to AEW Battle of the Belts? Sound off below.

2 men that know Eric Bischoff very well - Vince Russo & DDP discuss his recent WWE appearance here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for AEW Battle of the Belts? Yes No 7 votes so far