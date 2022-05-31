Former WWE Superstar unfolds his AEW appearance as the mystery opponent for Shawn Spears

Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain aka Big Damo unravels his recent AEW Dynamite debut as a "giant" mystery opponent for Shawn Spears.

As part of the NXT brand during his 5-year stint with WWE, he delivered some highly touted matches at major NXT TakeOvers. He was released by WWE in 2021 citing budget cuts due to the Pandemic. Since then, "The Beast of Belfast" has been quite active on the independent scene, including notable appearances in NJPW.

Appearing on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, here's what Damo had to say about his AEW appearance:

"It was about a month before, they got in touch and were like, 'Are you going to be free this day?' 'Sure, absolutely.' It almost changed to the week before and then it got changed back to the original date. The joys of live television, things change here and there with what happens with so many moving parts. I knew a few weeks before and I kept it kayfabe from even my own friends." (H/T: Fightful)

Damo further shed light on the evolving nature of pro-wrestling. Here are his two cents regarding this:

"In this industry, everything changes so much, you're really not sure one day to the next. You're kind of guarded in a way and you want to make sure people see you when it's out as opposed to 'this might be happening' and it doesn't. Over the last ten years, things have gotten more professional. You still have that guarded nature." (H/T: Fightful)

Big Damo speaks on how his match against Shawn Spears was formulated

Ahead of the clash against Wardlow, Shawn Spears had to live up to his "Giant Killer" moniker. This led to Damo's surprise appearance on an episode of AEW Rampage. He did a great job of putting Spears over despite the match lasting less than 2 minutes. Spears would execute a vicious C4 Death Valley Driver to register his win.

Highlighting the formulation of his match, here's what Damo mentioned:

"That's the fun part in wrestling right now, people aren't afraid to take chances and go, 'Okay, he's not part of our crew but let's bring him in and see what happens.' I was very blessed, I got my full entrance and everything, I wasn't sure what was going to happen. it was a fun experience for me. I had a wonderful day and it was great seeing so many friends." (H/T: Fightful)

Big Damo is making a name for himself on the Indy Circuit and in notable promotions like DEFY Wrestling. Shawn Spears wasn't featured on the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Given the ongoing MJF-Tony Khan situation, it will be interesting to see what's next for Shawn Spears.

Please credit Fightful and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when using quotes from this article.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far