Big interference in the main event of AEW Dynamite, Miro loses control to end the show 

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite was billed to be the company's biggest offering of the year. The episode was stacked from top to bottom, with Sting and Big Shaq's appearances adding a whole different layer of star power to the proceedings.

As always, AEW Dynamite also had its fair share of impressive in-ring action, and the main event saw Orange Cassidy and MJF face each other to determine the winner of the AEW Dynamite Diamond ring.

The ring was surrounded by members of The Inner Circle and the Best Friends, and the match had all the ingredients to be a chaotic affair. It was inarguably one of the better AEW Dynamite main events we've seen in recent weeks as it had a big-match feel and several combustible elements to support the cause.

The match's psychology was also on point as Cassidy struggled with injured fingers in his right arm, which hindered the delivery of his most potent weapon, the Superman punch, aka the Cassidy right.

The match had many big moments to unpack and dissect. Best Friends got some reinforcements out to counteract the Inner Circle's numbers advantage. The Varsity Blondes, Brandon Cutler, and Top Flight came out, and the match transformed into an unofficial Lumberjack contest.

It's all broken down at ringside in this main event of the night!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ePO2QbXtFW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020

The closing moments of the match predictably had a few quintessential edge-of-your-seat near falls. Orange Cassidy and MJF also paid homage to Eddie Guererro with a classic spot.

Miro makes a destructive statement to close AEW Dynamite

In the end, it was Miro who came out to be the difference-maker, as the former WWE Superstar interfered and attacked Orange Cassidy while the referee was distracted.

MJF took advantage of the chaos and pinned Cassidy to win the Dynamite Diamond ring for the second year in a row.

BACK TO BACK!!!!!!!!! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 10, 2020

The Best Friends and Miro & Kip Sabian brawled on the ramp as security guards came out to break up the teams. Miro, however, lost control and took out all the guards. One of the security personnel was even sent flying off the platform.

The episode ended with a ruthless Miro standing tall over the wreckage he perpetrated.

Miro needed a moment like this to solidify his position as a monstrous heel, and it seems like a singles match against Orange Cassidy looks inevitable. After a lukewarm start to his career, 2021 might very well be Miro's year.

This week's AEW Dynamite was stacked and moved along at a frantic pace, and it thankfully ended on a brilliant note as well.