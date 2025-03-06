"Big Justice will be AEW champion one day" - 49-year-old drops an audacious prediction

The Costco Guys have brought some eyes to AEW since making their debut last year. Big Boom AJ has now made a shocking prediction, claiming Big Justice is a future World Champion.

Big Boom AJ and his son, Big Justice, are popular figures on the internet. They arrived in AEW at the 2024 Full Gear pay-per-view. AJ has experience in professional wrestling, as he was a full-time performer before stepping away from the business. He is preparing to wrestle his next match in All Elite Wrestling on Revolution's Zero Hour show later this month.

AJ and The Conglomeration are set to face MxM Collection and Johnny TV in a trios match at the pay-per-view. In a recent interview with TMPT, the 49-year-old internet sensation revealed Big Justice was itching to be the third man of his squad at Revolution, but he had to convince him to wait for the right time.

AJ boldly predicted that Big Justice would become one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and also claim the All Elite Wrestling World Title.

"I had to settle Big Justice down a little bit because I do think: one day, Big Justice is gonna be one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. I do think Big Justice will be AEW champion one day, but for now, we need him in our corner." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

QT Marshall on Big Boom AJ coming to AEW

Big Boom AJ has proven to be a great success for All Elite Wrestling. The veteran has impressed many with his performances, and QT Marshall recently addressed it.

In an interview on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Marshall noted how WWE had brought in an influencer like Logan Paul, so All Elite Wrestling also found its own in Big Boom AJ.

"Obviously, WWE has done really well with the Logan Paul stuff. So we're like, 'Okay, who could we find [that] also has a relationship with wrestling already?' And AJ, we saw what he was doing." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Fans will have to wait and see what's in store for Big Boom AJ at the 2025 AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

