Big news on 32-year-old star who suddenly disappeared from AEW

AEW fans have been buzzing over the status of a top talent believed to be on her way to a lengthy championship reign. After a sudden disappearance amid speculation about backstage heat, a major update regarding the star has been provided ahead of Revolution, Dynasty, and Double Or Nothing.

Ad

Kamille joined All Elite Wrestling last February following a legendary 812-day reign as NWA World Women's Champion. She finally debuted in July, as Mercedes Moné's bodyguard. The debuting star began with a five-match winning streak which ended with a loss to Kris Statlander, not long before Statlander's Full Gear loss to Mercedes. Storyline tension between the champion and her muscle began as it was rumored that Kamille may be done with AEW following a backstage controversy. The 32-year-old was still signed to Tony Khan's promotion as of last word, and is still on the roster.

Ad

Trending

It was announced months ago that The Brickhouse would be making her acting debut as June Byers in the biopic about legend Mildred Burke, titled Queen of the Ring. With the film about to hit theaters, it's rumored that Kamille will be returning to AEW TV. The producers took to social media today to hype the North Carolina native as June Byers, sharing several photos.

The movie premiered at the Buffalo International Film Festival in October, and will hit theaters on March 7.

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"Kailey 'Kamille' Latimer stars as June Byers. Long before Kerry Von Erich used the ring name, it was June who first headlined arenas as the 'Texas Tornado' Hailing from Houston, notoriously wrestling stiff against newcomers and a top draw all over the South & Midwest, she was Mildred’s greatest rival in the end. Queen of the Ring only in theaters March 7 [movie camera emoji] [wrestlers emoji] [popcorn emoji]," wrote the producers with the photos below.

Ad

Ad

Kamille's last AEW match as of this writing was the Dynamite loss to Kris Statlander on October 30. She returned to the ring on February 9 as an entrant in ICW's 30-person Square Go! for World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership.

AEW set for PPV return

All Elite Wrestling will hold its sixth annual Revolution PPV on Sunday, March 9. Below is the updated lineup:

Pre-show Match: "Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA

"Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher International Championship: Orange Cassidy or Roderick Strong or Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Orange Cassidy or Roderick Strong or Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Ad

Expand Tweet

Revolution 2025 will be held at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center. AEW previously ran events at the Kia Forum in Inglewood when hosting in the Los Angeles area.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback