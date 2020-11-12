Tony Khan promised the fans in attendance that there was a big surprise at the end of AEW Dynamite, and the promotion indeed did have one in store.

PAC returned on the latest AEW Dynamite episode following the main event between Penta and Rey Fenix, and he began an exciting new feud with Eddie Kingston.

What happened at the end of this week's AEW Dynamite?

Penta and Fenix's second singles match in AEW had a lot of hype as the brothers tore the house down when they first faced each other.

Their second outing wasn't as great as their first match, as Fenix and Penta weren't given a lot of time to work with. More than the moves, the extremely personal contest focused on the story as both men attempted to unmask each other. Penta and Fenix ripped a portion of each other's masks during the match as Eddie Kingston spoke about the faction's competitive nature while he was on commentary.

In the end, Penta picked up the win over Fenix, and Eddie Kingston hit the ring to congratulate his best friend. Kingston told Penta that he needed to cut off Fenix, who he referred to as 'dead weight.' The faction leader even kicked Fenix out of the ring as he convinced Penta to focus on himself rather than his relationship with Fenix.

Hey come on this was a perfectly good mask here #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mRERj2MprO — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 12, 2020

That's when PAC's music hit, and 'The Bastard' walked out with a microphone in his hand. The former WWE Superstar said that Eddie Kingston had made a big mistake before walking towards the ring with the intention to pick a fight.

Kingston was up for the brawl as he got in his stance. However, the referees and officials got in between the two men.

An image of a conflicted Penta looking on at Fenix by ringside also briefly flashed before the show ended with a visual of PAC.

It was also announced that PAC would make his in-ring AEW return on next week's episode against The Blade in a singles match.

PAC vs. Eddie Kingston has the potential to be a great storyline, and we just can't wait to see what happens in the weeks to follow.

Fenix's future and his relationship with Penta also hangs in the balance, and AEW would ideally have a follow-up angle next week.